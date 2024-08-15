Large deals power paradigm shift in India's venture capital terrain

India’s venture capital (VC) landscape saw a strategic shift during the first half (H1) of the calendar year (CY) 2024, with a notable increase in larger-sized investments. This was evident from a 45.3 per cent rise in disclosed funding value year-on-year, despite a 2.1 per cent drop in deal volume, according to GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company.









This trend indicates growing investor confidence in high-potential startups. Big deals like Zepto ($665 million) and Meesho ($300 million) also signal a robust future.



According to the analysis, India saw 572 VC