Large deals power paradigm shift in India's venture capital terrain

Additionally, the total number of high-value deals above $100 million increased from seven to eight

venture capital
Surajeet Das Gupta
Aug 15 2024

India’s venture capital (VC) landscape saw a strategic shift during the first half (H1) of the calendar year (CY) 2024, with a notable increase in larger-sized investments. This was evident from a 45.3 per cent rise in disclosed funding value year-on-year, despite a 2.1 per cent drop in deal volume, according to GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company.

This trend indicates growing investor confidence in high-potential startups. Big deals like Zepto ($665 million) and Meesho ($300 million) also signal a robust future.



 

According to the analysis, India saw 572 VC

