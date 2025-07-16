LAT Aviation has not bought any private jet, clarifies Deepinder Goyal

Eternal (formerly Zomato) CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday clarified that LAT Aviation -- an aviation startup backed by him -- "has not bought any private jet".
Earlier, a media report claimed that Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier Global jet.
The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das, is in the regional aviation space.
"For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes," Goyal said in a post on X.
"And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one, though," he added.
The aviation venture faces uncertainty due to regulatory clearances, technological capability and public adoption.
