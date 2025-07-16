Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Food-delivery platform launches curated section with over 500,000 protein-rich dishes from 35,000 restaurants as India faces widespread protein deficiency

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Food-delivery giant Swiggy has launched a dedicated high-protein category across 30 cities, capitalising on Indians' growing appetite for protein-rich meals. The platform now features over 500,000 protein-focused dishes from 35,000 restaurant partners in major markets including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
 
Swiggy’s new offering allows users to identify and choose from a set of curated high-protein dishes that fit their goals without needing to sift through long menus or labels. Each dish listed under the High Protein category meets carefully defined nutritional standards: a minimum of 15 grams of protein per serving, a dish calorific value of less than or equal to 700 kcal, and a protein kcal to total kcal ratio of at least 10 per cent. These benchmarks ensure users are discovering meals that are not only protein-rich but also balanced and suitable for regular consumption.
 
 
“As food preferences evolve, we, at Swiggy, are committed to not just reflect those shifts but shape them by helping people discover what’s good for them, and still delicious,” said Deepak Maloo, vice-president, food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives, Swiggy. 
 
Consumers can simply search for terms like “protein” or “diet” on the Swiggy app to discover the High Protein section. In the dedicated section, dishes are categorised based on their protein content (in grams), enabling users to select options that best suit their dietary preferences. In addition, they can filter dishes based on the source of protein and choose from a range of options such as paneer, soya, etc. Users can also select a restaurant, where protein items are listed at the top for easy selection.
 
According to a report by ICRISAT, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), and the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), over two-thirds of households in India’s semi-arid tropics consume less protein than recommended, with diets heavily reliant on staple grains like rice and wheat. A survey conducted by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) found that 73 per cent of Indians are deficient in protein, and only 10 per cent of the population consumes adequate protein from their daily diet.
 
Over 1.8 million customers discovered and appreciated high-protein options during the pilot phase of the High Protein category. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are among the top cities in terms of orders, while cities like Chandigarh are also standing out for their high concentration of protein-rich food orders.
 

Topics : Swiggy Nutrition healthy foods Swiggy funding Food delivery Food delivery in India

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

