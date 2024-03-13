Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Layoff fears at Paytm as deadline for bank cutback just a day away

In Dec, Business Standard reported that Paytm was rationalising its employee cost structure, which includes revising its hiring strategy, focusing on contract employees

paytm
Premium

Ajinkya KawaleDhruvaksh Saha Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the deadline closing in before multiple restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank take effect, job cuts are in the air. One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent  company, which is in the midst of an annual appraisal cycle, could consider reducing a part of its workforce, according to sources. 

A Paytm spokesperson denied any layoff move, stating: “We continue to transform our operations with artificial intelligence- (AI)-powered automation to drive efficiency. This involves redefining certain roles and tasks to better align with our growth and cost-efficiency goals”.
 
“We are in the midst of our annual appraisal cycle, a common practice across companies, where performance

Also Read

FASTag KYC last date today: Check how to update and documents required here

Paytm Payments Bank crisis: How to deactivate Paytm FASTag and buy new one

NHAI removes Paytm Payments Bank from FASTag authorised service list

FASTag KYC update 2024: Things to know about documents needed for KYC

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Tata Electronics bets big on Singapore-based semiconductor co Silicon Box

Will create 72,000 jobs through semiconductor plants: Chandrasekaran

IIFL Finance planning Rs 1,500 cr rights issue to shore up capital adequacy

JSW Infrastructure incorporates arm to execute project at JNPT in Maha

Fino Payments Bank appoints two new independent directors on its board

Topics : Artificial intelligence Paytm layoff Paytm Payments Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon