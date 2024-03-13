Sensex (    %)
                             
NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to switch to another issuing bank by March 15

This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on Wednesday.
This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.
Following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024.

However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.
NHAI also advised Paytm FASTag users to reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL (Indian Highway Management Company Limited) website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FASTag NHAI Paytm FASTag paytm payment bank Vijay Shekhar Sharma

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

