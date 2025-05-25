Leo India to surpass ad industry growth with global talent, new clients

Leo India, the advertising agency under the Publicis Groupe (formerly known as Leo Burnett India), is expected to outstrip the average industry growth by a significant margin this year.

“We are 100 per cent going to outstrip the average industry growth by a significant margin, both in terms of the scale of revenue and in terms of the calibre of work and the talent that is producing this work,” Amitesh Rao, chief executive officer, Leo South Asia told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.

India’s advertising industry is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2025 to reach a