Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UP govt to invest Rs 6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses

UP govt to invest Rs 6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a blueprint that outlines road connectivity expansion for the financial year 2025-26 with 62 projects in all

Highway, Road

According to the PWD, priority will be given to high density regions and those with heavy vehicular movement. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to invest Rs 6,124 crore in the construction of ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers across the state, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a blueprint that outlines road connectivity expansion for the financial year 2025-26 with 62 projects in all.

According to the PWD, priority will be given to high density regions and those with heavy vehicular movement.

The initiative not only aims to boost connectivity but also improve traffic management. 

Under the initiative, various types of industrial parks are being developed across the state, with such factors as freight movement and road connectivity in consideration.

 

Also Read

PremiumExpressway projects, road, uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh predicts BJP defeat in 2027 UP polls, slams 193K jobs claim

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Cooperative bank loan disbursal crosses Rs 23K cr in 8 years in UP: CM Yogi

Premiumexports, imports, trade

UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

UP targets 12% rise in kharif output to boost farm income, food security

PWD said that in the current financial year it will build 62 bypasses and ring roads with priority in areas having a population of over one lakh.

Municipalities and councils connected already with national highways will not be included in this plan.

In those areas, the construction of bypasses and ring roads will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, the statement said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Audit

Govt to audit DISHA legal aid scheme ahead of 2026 completion deadline

Niti Aayog meeting

NITI Aayog meeting: PM calls for faster development, states back Op Sindoor

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Finance Ministry calls for joint effort to cut backlog at debt tribunals

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is

India overtakes Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO

Accelerated development key for Viksit Bharat: PM at Niti Governing Council

Accelerated development key for Viksit Bharat: PM at NITI Governing Council

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon