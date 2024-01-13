Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC receives notification for tax refund of Rs 25,464 crore for 7 AYs

The insurer noted that it will file an appeal with the before Commissioner (Appeals) against all the tax notices

Life Insurance Corporation

Representational image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received a notification for a tax refund worth Rs 25,464 crore from the Income Tax Department for 7 Assessment Years (AYs) from 2012-13 to 2019-20 except for 2015-16. This is related to the interim bonus paid to policyholders during the assessment period.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Thursday, LIC reported to have got a tax demand for Rs 2133.67 crore for the seven years AYs and Rs 1395.08 crore for AY 2015-16.

In all these 7 AYs, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) had directed the tax department to reconsider the issue of interim bonus and the department has disallowed the same. The tax effect of the same is around Rs 2133 crore.

“Pursuant to issuance of order giving effect of order of ITAT, Income Tax Department has issued intimation for a refund of Rs. 25,464.46 Crore. The ITAT had directed the assessing officer to examine the factual matrix/ utilisation of surplus and decide in accordance with law with respect to the issue of disallowance /addition on account of interim bonus made in the assessment order. On reconsideration, the Assessing Officer disallowed the same. Tax effect of such disallowance comes to Rs. 2133.67 Crore,” according to the exchange filing.

Further, on Friday, the life insurer received a tax notice for Rs 1,370.60 crore pertaining to the AY 2011-12.

The insurer noted that it will file an appeal with the before Commissioner (Appeals) against all the tax notices while also adding that the notices will not have any material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the corporation. 

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks including Punjab & Sind

Ahead of IPO, Medi Assist mobilises Rs 351 crore from anchor investors

Govt acts against Indian firm for undisclosed links with Chinese group

299 mines identified as abandoned, discontinued or closed so far: Govt

Bhushan Steel bank 'fraud' case: ED arrests 5 including ex-executives

Topics : LIC LIC IPO Income tax collection income tax law Income Tax department Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon