Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt acts against Indian firm for undisclosed links with Chinese group

The company had denied any relationship with China's Metec Group of companies and claimed that the relationship was limited to buying goods only, the official said

India-China, IMF

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cracking the whip for hiding the beneficial ownership links to a Chinese group, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has slapped penalties totalling more than Rs 21 lakh on an Indian company and its related individuals as well as entities.
Besides, the Indian company Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd has been directed not to enter into fresh agreements with entities of Metec Group of Companies in China and Hong Kong.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An official in the know on Friday said Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd had portrayed itself as a standalone entity, with shareholdings held by two foreign nationals -- Chen Feiyan and Yang Wen -- and an Indian national.
The company had denied any relationship with China's Metec Group of companies and claimed that the relationship was limited to buying goods only, the official said.
However, the official said the company was "actually operating as a group company of the Metec Group of companies of China".
For the violations, RoC, NCT of Delhi and Haryana have imposed penalties on the company and various entities, including individuals. RoC comes under the corporate affairs ministry.
Under Section 89 of the companies law that pertains to the declaration of beneficial interest in shares, the RoC has slapped penalties totalling Rs 1,021,600 on China's Metec Electronics and three individuals -- Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and Vikash Bhardwaj. Each of them has to pay a penalty of Rs 255,400, according to an order dated January 8.
Besides, fines amounting to Rs 11,16,200 have been imposed for violating section 90, which relates to the requirement for an individual to declare that he or she is a significant beneficial owner.
As per the order, a total fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Indian company Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd, Rs 3 lakh on Jiangping Hu and Rs 1 lakh on Vikash Bhardwaj.
Jiangping Hu is the significant beneficial owner of Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd.
Besides, there is a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Chen Feiyan, Rs 83,400 on Subodh Kumar and Rs 32,800 on Mohd Rafeek Saifi, the order said.

Also Read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here are transactions you can still do

PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge today; details here

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge project explained

299 mines identified as abandoned, discontinued or closed so far: Govt

Bhushan Steel bank 'fraud' case: ED arrests 5 including ex-executives

Karnataka HC: Xiaomi files appeal against ED's seizure of Rs 5,551.27 cr

Hyundai, IIT-M to set up Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub for green solutions

NTPC Green Energy signs 2 pacts for green hydrogen projects in Gujarat

Bhardwaj, Kumar and Saifi are former directors of the company. Chen Feiyan is a director, according to the order.
Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd -- which is in the business of assembling/ manufacturing sound bars, among others, after procuring goods from China.
The RoC has barred the company from entering into any fresh agreements with Shenzen Beyear Appliances Co Ltd, Shenzen Applessun Electronic Co Ltd, Dongguan Meisen Electronics Co Ltd or any other entity or person of the Metec Group of Companies in China/Hong Kong.
Further, RoC said Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd cannot make any payments to these entities, except in case of goods already received or goods in transit as of the date of the January 8 order. The restriction will be in place till the Indian company declares the names of the registered and beneficial owners of the shares.
The company's links to the Chinese group were found after gathering various details, including from applications made for trademarks and financial statements.
The official said the company in India was applying for the same trademarks which were being applied by the Chinese companies of the group, and the disclosures made to the Indian trademark authorities showed that the Indian company -- Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd -- had expressly stated that it was using the trademark of Meisen in China, the official added.
Further, the official said the registry information of the Chinese companies showed that the foreign nationals who were working as employees in Metec in India were actually holding significant positions in the Chinese companies.
The financial statements of the Indian company showed that the Metec group of companies of China as entities under common control. Also, the sole foreign director of the company was clearly linked to the Chinese group, the official added.
In the past few years, the government has taken action against various Chinese entities for alleged misdoings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre Indian firms China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon