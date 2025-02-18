Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LIC launches smart pension plan offering range of annuity options

LIC launches smart pension plan offering range of annuity options

The Minimum Purchase Price is Rs 1,00,000 with incentives for higher purchase price and modes of annuity payments allowable are yearly, half yearly, quarterly or monthly

LIC, Life Insurance Corp

The Non-Par and Non Linked plan has several liquidity options available for partial/ full withdrawal as per terms of policy. | File Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday launched a single-premium smart pension plan that offers a range of annuity options for Single Life as well as Joint Life type of annuities.

The plan was launched by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju along with Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD of LIC, in presence of senior officials of the finance ministry and LIC.

The Non-Par and Non Linked plan has several liquidity options available for partial/ full withdrawal as per terms of policy, LIC said in a statement.

The Minimum Purchase Price is Rs 1,00,000 with incentives for higher purchase price and modes of annuity payments allowable are yearly, half yearly, quarterly or monthly, it said.

 

An option to take immediate annuity by NPS subscriber is a special feature, it said.

The options available on survival of the annuitant varies as per the annuity option chosen at the time of inception.

The amount payable after death of annuitant will be as per the option chosen by the annuitant at the time of proposal, it said, adding, options chosen for payment of death benefit may be lump sum or annuitisation of death benefit or in instalments or liquidity option or advanced annuity option or annuity accumulation option.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Green shoots as Tata Steel's UK pension drama ends

Tata Steel's electric arc furnace project in Port Talbot gets approval

PremiumAirtel

Bharti Enterprises may use Airtel stake sale proceeds to fund BT purchase

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB reports Rs 270.57 cr loan fraud by Gupta Power Infrastructure

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Prime Focus' Brahma to acquire Metaphysic, combined valuation at $1.43 bn

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS misrepresented visas to send more employees to US: Former employee

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Pensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11What is the Perplexity AIKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon