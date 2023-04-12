close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Long-pending Mumbai CST revamp may finally happen at Rs 2,500 crore

In four-horse race, Ahluwalia Contracts submits lowest bid at Rs 2,450 crore

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Premium

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After years of regulatory obstacles and delays, the redevelopment of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is one step closer to taking shape.
Ahluwalia Contracts emerged the lowest bidder for the project at Rs 2,450 crore, Business Standard has learnt.
The construction company is up against three major players — NCC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Afcons Infrastructure.
Or

Also Read

Mumbai airport may 'incur losses in near future' due to Covid impact: MIAL

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

After criticism, Byju's introduces new process to verify customer consent

TMS Ep385: India's economic indicators, GQG, markets, Phone Link app

Firms that didn't sign Google contracts became extinct, says CCI

Indian startup PredOmix develops AI-based blood test to detect 32 cancers

TCS attrition rate drops to 20.1%, remains far from pre-pandemic levels

Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru

Krithivasan to take charge as TCS's new CEO and MD from June 1

Indian Oil may offer domestic airlines a stake in its green fuel plant

Topics : Mumbai | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon