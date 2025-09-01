Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T-SuFin targets $1 billion GMV in FY26 as B2B ecom growth surges

L&T-SuFin, the B2B e-commerce platform from L&T, has more than doubled GMV to $215 million year-to-date and is aiming to achieve $1 billion GMV in FY26 with expansion and new services

As of July 2025, SuFin had recorded a year-to-date GMV of $215 million, more than 2.35 times the $91 million achieved in July 2024.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

L&T-SuFin, the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace from the L&T Group, is set to achieve an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1 billion in FY26, the company said.
 
As of July 2025, SuFin had recorded a year-to-date GMV of $215 million, more than 2.35 times the $91 million achieved in July 2024. It currently offers over 50 product categories and more than 750,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), serving over 60,000 businesses across India.
 
SuFin was launched by L&T in March 2022 as part of the conglomerate’s strategic move to incubate and grow new-age businesses. The name “SuFin” is a conjoined
