L&T-SuFin targets $1 billion GMV in FY26 as B2B ecom growth surges

L&T-SuFin, the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace from the L&T Group, is set to achieve an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1 billion in FY26, the company said.

As of July 2025, SuFin had recorded a year-to-date GMV of $215 million, more than 2.35 times the $91 million achieved in July 2024. It currently offers over 50 product categories and more than 750,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), serving over 60,000 businesses across India.

SuFin was launched by L&T in March 2022 as part of the conglomerate’s strategic move to incubate and grow new-age businesses. The name “SuFin” is a conjoined