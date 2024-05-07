Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LTIMindtree, IBM collaborate to set up GenAI Centre of Excellence for India

The centre will focus on building point solutions to accelerate clients' generative AI adoption journeys

LTIMindtree

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company LTIMindtree on Tuesday said it has collaborated with American technology company IBM to establish a global, joint Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for India.
The centre will focus on building point solutions to accelerate clients' generative AI adoption journeys.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to a company statement, the CoE plans to offer a comprehensive suite of services, combining LTIMindtree's expertise in data and machine learning model customisation and full-stack engineering with IBM watsonx technology, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance, and AI assistants.
 
"Our collaboration, distinguished by the Center of Excellence, is an opportunity for our companies to work closely together to help funnel the latest AI research and innovations into technologies solving real-world business challenges," Kate Woolley, General Manager at IBM Ecosystem, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence LTIMindtree IBM IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon