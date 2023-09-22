close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group

Lupin has secured the rights to five brands - Piclin, Menoctyl, Sucramal O, Pyridium and Distaclor

Lupin Pharma

Lupin Pharma

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Lupin on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with A. Menarini India and A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Italy's pharmaceutical company Menarini Group) to acquire five legacy brands along with the associated trademark rights in strategic therapy areas: Gastroenterology, Urology and Anti-infectives for an undisclosed sum.

Lupin has secured the rights to five brands - Piclin, Menoctyl, Sucramal O, Pyridium and Distaclor. These brands have been exclusively marketed by Lupin in the Indian market since July 2021 under a distribution and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India.

Also Read: Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group

Commenting on this, Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, stated, "This acquisition aligns well with our strategic goal to broaden our presence in the Indian market."

Girisan Kariangal, managing director of Menarini India, stated, "Lupin has been successfully marketing the scope brands for Menarini since 2021."

The Menarini Group is an international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company specialising in cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation and analgesia.

Lupin develops and commercialises branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in over 100 markets worldwide.

Also Read

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Lupin hits 52-wk high; rallies 7% on US FDA nod for key respiratory drug

In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up

We can raise money in our new venture firms in future, says Lupin MD

Stocks to Watch: Lupin, Vi, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital

Intel hit with $400 million EU antitrust fine in decades-old case

Myntra to scale up share of women hiring to over 21% this festive season

Supreme Court asks SpiceJet to pay $1 million to Credit Suisse for 6 months

HCLTech expands partnership with ANZ Banking group with a new deal

Amazon Prime Video to roll out ads across multiple countries in early 2024



Topics : Lupin acquisition

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon