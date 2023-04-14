Lynk Global eyes telecom companies for satellite direct to mobiles



Last year, the Federal Communications Commission in the US granted Lynk the first ever licence under this new technology. American mobile technology player Lynk Global has made a presentation to Indian telcos to partner with them to offer the world’s first patented, proven and commercial satellite direct to a standard mobile phone system.



The company is putting up small satellites which it calls ‘cell towers in the sky’ to provide coverage in these areas. Lynk says that anyone who has a normal mobile phone in their pocket can now stay connected without any disruption or break everywhere including in spaces where there are ‘dark spots’ or no coverage at all on a terrestrial mobile network.



The technology will also provide a cost-effective way to connect the over one billion people around the globe who do not use mobiles because there is no connectivity in their areas. This obviates the need for consumers to carry two different phones, one for normal mobile services and the other for satellite-based services which are currently pretty expensive, though work is on to make them more affordable and lighter.

For inbound roaming for subscribers, Lynk would, for example, share Reliance Jio’s spectrum as it does not have any spectrum of its own in India. In its presentation to Reliance Jio, Lynk explained the business model. One, the mobile network operator does not have to put in anything more in capex and opex. Two, Lynk will make money by getting into a revenue share from traffic generated by its subscribers.



Lynk is finalising contracts to launch the service with around 12 mobile network operators around the globe. A few days ago, it signed a contract with Telecel to provide services to Vodafone Ghana which will ensure 100 per cent mobile coverage for the 31 million inhabitants. Telcos say the march of technology is already happening pretty fast with companies such as Apple already announcing that the iPhone 14 will offer satellite and terrestrial services.



Reliance Jio has been pushing for this flexibility in the 27.5 GHz to 29.5 GHz band. The issue has remained in abeyance due to opposition from satellite players. In its latest consultation paper, however, TRAI has re-opened the debate by asking for public consultation. It has asked for responses from stakeholders on the feasibility of the flexible use of spectrum in the 27.5- 28.5 GHz and between 28.5 GHz to 29.5 GHz for satellite as well as terrestrial. But Indian telcos say Lynk’s offer here will open up some knotty regulatory issues in spectrum which will need resolving. One is whether the TRAI and the government will enable flexibility of usage in certain spectrum bands which can be used for both satellite and terrestrial, leaving the choice with the operators.