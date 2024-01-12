Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Major Gold financer Muthoot Fincorp launches Rs 300-cr NCDs issue

Leading gold loan financier Muthoot Fincorp on Friday said it will raise Rs 300 crore through the issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

gold loan, gold

Gold loan. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading gold loan financier Muthoot Fincorp on Friday said it will raise Rs 300 crore through the issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The issue opened for public subscription from Friday and will be open till January 25, the company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company said the proposed debt issuance is within the shelf limit of the board approved plan of raising up to Rs 1,100 crore this fiscal.
The base size of the third tranche is Rs 75 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 225 crore.
The company offers tenure options of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 96 months with monthly, annual, and cumulative payment options across options with the coupon rate ranging from 9.26-9.75 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

SBI buys Rs 200 cr worth non-convertible debentures of Muthoot Fincorp

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Over 75% intercity passengers booked rides from 6 pm-12 am on redBus in '23

Delhi's coldest morning this winter pushes power demand to all-time high

Steel pipe maker JTL Industries net profit rises to over Rs 30 cr in Q3

Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

JSW Energy proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant: Report

Topics : Muthoot Finance stock Muthoot Finance Muthoot non-convertible debentures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon