Steel pipe maker JTL Industries net profit rises to over Rs 30 cr in Q3

Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 47 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 30.18 crore in the third quarter ended December 31

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 47 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 30.18 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.
It had posted a profit of Rs 20.49 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 568.33 crore from Rs 344.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses were at Rs 527.99 crore as against Rs 316.70 crore a year-ago.
The company's net profit in the April-December period increased to Rs 83.46 crore from Rs 53.47 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

