Makaibari tea estate owner ups branded play with British buyout deal

Makaibari tea estate owner ups branded play with British buyout deal

For Luxmi, the Brew Tea deal ticks key boxes in its strategy, mainly, focusing on quality and branding

Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group.
Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

The acquisition of Brew Tea, a British tea brand, would help Luxmi Group — owner of the iconic Makaibari tea estate in Darjeeling — expand its branded portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international market, the Indian firm said.
 
Luxmi Group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Brew Tea last week. Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co prides itself on using rolled whole-leaf teas, no dust, no mass-market short-cuts. With a digital-first model, it now reaches about 10,000 homes across the UK.
 
Phil and Kirby would retain a 20 per cent stake
