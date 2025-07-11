Makaibari tea estate owner ups branded play with British buyout deal

The acquisition of Brew Tea, a British tea brand, would help Luxmi Group — owner of the iconic Makaibari tea estate in Darjeeling — expand its branded portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international market, the Indian firm said.

Luxmi Group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Brew Tea last week. Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co prides itself on using rolled whole-leaf teas, no dust, no mass-market short-cuts. With a digital-first model, it now reaches about 10,000 homes across the UK.

Phil and Kirby would retain a 20 per cent stake