Vedanta faces significant risk over breaching pact with govt: Viceroy

Vedanta faces significant risk over breaching pact with govt: Viceroy

The allegations place the next move squarely in the government's court, raising questions around Vedanta's compliance with its contractual obligations and governance standards in managing a company

Vedanta

Vedanta shares closed flat at ₹439 on Thursday, while HZL slipped 0.5 percent to ₹422.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the main allegations raised by US short-seller Viceroy Research against Hindustan Zinc (HZL) is around a payment of approximately ₹1,560 crore in “brand and strategic services” fees to its promoter, Vedanta Ltd. The short-seller's report claims this payment lacked commercial justification, despite the presence of government-appointed directors on HZL’s board.
 
The allegations also place the next move squarely in the government’s court, raising questions around Vedanta’s compliance with its contractual obligations and governance standards in managing a company where the Indian state remains a significant shareholder.
 
Research alleged that HZL-- India’s largest zinc producer-- faces significant legal and financial exposure related to brand fee payments to its promoter and a breach of its agreement with the Indian government.
 
 
In a detailed report released on Wednesday, Viceroy claimed that Vedanta Ltd, listed in India, violated its shareholder agreement with the Government by failing to build a contractually mandated smelter. The breach, according to the report, could activate a put/call option clause allowing the government to either compel Vedanta to purchase its 29.54 percent stake in HZL at a 50 percent premium or require the government to acquire Vedanta’s 64.92 percent stake at a 50 percent discount—posing a major financial risk to Vedanta.
 
“This creates a catastrophic, undisclosed financial risk,” the report said, estimating a potential outflow of $10.66 billion if the government enforces the premium buyback clause. 

Responding to the allegations, a Vedanta spokesperson said the shareholders’ agreement between the government and Sterlite Opportunities and Ventures Ltd. (now part of Vedanta Ltd.) granted the strategic partner the right to abandon the Kapasan project within one year if deemed economically unviable, based on an independent review.
 
“Following a thorough project evaluation, Hindustan Zinc opted for a more cost-effective brownfield expansion at Chanderiya, which was duly approved by the Board—including government-nominated directors. This was communicated to the Ministry of Mines in 2003 and again in 2005, and no concerns were raised. Since acquisition, Hindustan Zinc’s capacity has grown nearly fivefold through Board-approved expansion projects,” the spokesperson said.
 
Viceroy, which disclosed a short position in Vedanta Resources' debt, also flagged over ₹1,560 crore in “brand and strategic services” fees paid by HZL to Vedanta Ltd between the financial year 2023 (FY23) and FY25. A significant portion of these fees, the report alleged, was routed to London based parent Vedanta Resources (VRL), despite the presence of government-appointed directors on HZL’s board and without commercial justification.
 
The report further noted ₹677 crore in advance brand fee payments made in FY24, of which only ₹561 crore was expensed, implying interest-free rolling credit to the parent.
 
“Despite the Government of India’s 29.54 per cent stake and three board nominees, HZL entered into a Brand and Strategic Services (BSS) agreement in October 2022. An independent review is warranted to assess the justifications and board approvals for this agreement,” the report said.
 
Under this arrangement, 2 per cent of projected turnover was paid through a sub-licensing structure managed by Vedanta Ltd, which retained 30 basis points and passed the remainder to VRL. As per the report, HZL paid ₹1,562 crore, equal to 5 per cent of its profits over three years, for a brand it does not use, to a company with an “empty London office.”
 

Topics : Vedanta Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

