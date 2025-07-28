Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

Premier Inn's addition expands MakeMyTrip's directly contracted hotel base, aligning with its strategy to capture outbound demand in long-haul destinations like the UK and Europe

MakeMyTrip

The platform has been expanding its international hotel supply through a direct contracting strategy focused on high-demand outbound destinations.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NASDAQ-listed travel aggregator MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership with Premier Inn, the UK’s largest hotel chain. Premier Inn operates over 800 hotels comprising around 77,000 keys.
 
“The addition of Premier Inn further strengthens MakeMyTrip’s international hotel portfolio with a brand known for its scale, reliability and value, offering Indian travellers more relevant choices across key cities in the United Kingdom,” the company said in a release.
 
The platform has been expanding its international hotel supply through a direct contracting strategy focused on high-demand outbound destinations.
 
Over 2,000 hotels added in one year 
“In the past year, the platform has added over 2,000 directly contracted hotels across 50 cities in 20 countries. These 50 cities collectively account for more than half of India’s outbound travel,” the release added.
 

Also Read

image

Now book Eiffel Tower, Desert Safari & more in INR-right from MakeMyTrip"

MakeMyTrip

Consumer court raps MakeMyTrip over fraud, orders ₹1.37 lakh payout

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip raises $3.1 bn in APAC's biggest equity-bond deal since 2022

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip to raise $2.5 bn to slash Trip.com's stake and voting power

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip adds 'seat availability forecast' feature to ease train bookings

 
“Over the past 12 months, we have pursued a focused strategy to deepen our international accommodation offerings across key hubs, particularly in long-haul markets such as the UK, Europe, and the USA. These initiatives are beginning to show results, with a steady uptick in the value contribution of international stays on our platform,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.
 
Premier Inn aims to grow visibility in India
According to the company, the online travel market is expected to grow to $60 billion by 2030 from the current $12 billion.
 
“Connecting with MakeMyTrip is an exciting addition to our OTA partnerships and growth. It will drive increased awareness across India and surrounding markets for us, giving travellers even more opportunity to benefit from our unrivalled number of hotels across the UK, Germany and Ireland,” said Tim Sleep, director of sales and distribution at Premier Inn.
 
Q1FY26 results show steady growth 
The OTA player recently reported its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), with an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to $49,429 from $44,523. Revenue from operations grew 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $268,846.
 

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting over 12,000 employees

VinFast Asia

VinFast opens first India showroom in Surat, targets 35 dealerships in 2025

India INC, family settlement, GenNext

India Inc faces a surge in family feuds amid succession planning vacuumpremium

Topics : MakeMyTrip UK India UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon