Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

Earlier, the company had signed two deals for sourcing around 75 MW renewable energy from Ampin

Airtel

Nxtra by Airtel on Monday said it will source additional 125.65 megawatt renewable energy from Ampin Energy. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nxtra by Airtel on Monday said it will source additional 125.65 megawatt renewable energy from Ampin Energy under a fresh agreement signed between the two companies.

With this, the total renewable energy partnership between the two companies has crossed over 200 MW (megawatt).

"Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have strengthened their partnership with a new, power-wheeling agreement involving 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected plants," Nxtra said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had signed two deals for sourcing around 75 MW renewable energy from Ampin.

The additional capacity will be delivered to Nxtra in two phases, each through captive solar-wind power projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, respectively, the statement said.

 

Also Read

Airtel X Perplexity

Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

TCS

Mcap of 8 top valued cos erodes by ₹2.07 trn; TCS, Airtel biggest laggards

Airtel

Airtel lags Jio in May net additions even as overall subscriber base rises

Airtel

New fraud detection system shielded 3.5 mn users in Delhi-NCR, says Airtel

Panchayat

Watch Panchayat Season 4 for free: Unlock Amazon Prime subscription now

"This achievement highlights our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities sustainably, boosting reliability and ensuring tangible climate impact," Nxtra by Airtel, CEO, Ashish Arora said.

Ampin has been supplying solar power to Nxtra through intra-state, open access in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

With this new agreement, AMPIN will add 11 new states as well as new technologies such as large-scale ISTS renewable energy supply and the seamless supply of renewable energy from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

"With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless blend of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions backed by a pan-India presence, we can take any customer through a nearly 100 per cent energy transition.

"Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the data and fast-growing data centrespace shares our vision for sustainability and we are proud to make data centres green by this association," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said.

Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative in June 2024, pledging to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting over 12,000 employees

VinFast Asia

VinFast opens first India showroom in Surat, targets 35 dealerships in 2025

India INC, family settlement, GenNext

India Inc faces a surge in family feuds amid succession planning vacuumpremium

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice-Chairman, Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance eyes ₹3 trillion total AUM, 10 million customerspremium

Topics : Airtel Bharti Airtel renewable enrgy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon