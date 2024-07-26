Business Standard
Decoding the fine print of over Rs 13,000 crore Mankind-BSV deal

Deal opens doors to overseas markets with low competition products

Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma | Photo: Website

Sanket KoulSohini Das New Delhi/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma will become the leader in the women’s health portfolio in the India Pharma Market (IPM) after agreeing to a Rs 13,630 crore deal for acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), according to senior officials from Mankind. Not only this, the deal also opens doors for the overseas market for Mankind Pharma, which currently draws 92 per cent of its revenues from the Indian market.

Post the deal, the combined entity will draw around 13 per cent of revenues from the international market, with the remaining from

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

