Manoj Chacko's Fly 91 gets air operator permit, routes under UDAN scheme

Under UDAN, the airline will connect Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep

Fly91

Photo posted on X by @fly91_IN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Goa-based regional airline FLY91 on Wednesday received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.
The carrier has now completed all the compliance requirements and will start commercial operations soon, it said in a release.
FLY91 received its first ATR 72-600, one of the two aircraft leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, last week.
The airline has already been allocated its first set of routes under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the release said.
Under UDAN, the airline will connect Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep.
FLY91 (Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd) is headquartered in Goa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Airline sector airline industry Airline services DGCA Udan scheme Civil Aviation

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

