Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

MapmyIndia board approves Rs 500 cr fundraise plan by way of QIPs

The company's board also approved constitution of a committee for all matters relating to the fundraising through QIP

MapmyIndia board approves Rs 500 cr fundraise plan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MapmyIndia board has approved the company's plan to raise Rs 500 crore, Homegrown navigation services firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
CE Info System, which operates under the brand name of MapmyIndia, will need to seek shareholders' nod and other statutory approval before fundraise through equity dilution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company said the board has approved "raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each of the company (equity shares), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in accordance with the applicable laws".
The company's board also approved constitution of a committee for all matters relating to the fundraising through QIP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mark Mobius-backed MapMyIndia stock doubles as mapping services grow

MapmyIndia soars 11% on heavy volumes; stock zooms over 100% in 6 months

MapMyIndia partners with Police for real-time traffic updates during G20

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

Adani awaits LoA for Tajpur greenfield port, West Bengal seeks clarity

Musashi targets 25% market share in EV transmission components by 2028

LIC keen to keep part of its stake in IDBI Bank for bancassurance gains

Business as usual in Raymond: CMD Gautam Singhania amid family feud

Sembcorp Industries to acquire 428 MW wind assets in India, China

Topics : MapmyIndia QIP

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon