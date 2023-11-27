Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Musashi targets 25% market share in EV transmission components by 2028

This investment will be used to establish new assembly lines for EV transmission components and to upgrade existing facilities

Fire-safety norms for Li-ion battery could push up e-scooter prices by 10%

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Musashi India, a subsidiary of Japanese auto parts giant Musashi Seimitsu Industries, plans to secure a 25 per cent market share for transmission components designed for electric two-wheelers by 2028. 

“We’re looking for market share not only in India, but also Indonesia, Thailand, and Africa. We already have big factories in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. So, we will be looking for investments for the assembly line once the customer demand is up to 100,000 units,” said Toshihisa Otsuka, chief executive officer, Asia and Africa region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Musashi India has invested Rs 70 crore in its electric vehicle (EV) business and plans to invest an additional Rs 100 crore in the next two to three years. The investment will be used to establish new assembly lines for EV transmission components and to upgrade existing facilities.

Musashi recently formed a joint venture (JV) with Delta Electronics, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation to sell EV drive units for two-wheelers. Musashi holds a majority share of 51 per cent in this JV, with Delta and Toyota Tsusho holding 34 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. This collaboration aims to leverage combined expertise of the three companies to develop cutting-edge EV drive units, with Toyota Tsusho overseeing distribution through its global logistics network.

Also Read

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Japan-based Musashi forays into Indian EV market with Rs 70-cr investment

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

LIC keen to keep part of its stake in IDBI Bank for bancassurance gains

Business as usual in Raymond: CMD Gautam Singhania amid family feud

Sembcorp Industries to acquire 428 MW wind assets in India, China

After Air India, IndiGo launches AI-powered chat assistant for customers

Indian GCCs increasingly emerge as a hub for global leadership roles

Topics : Electric Vehicles Two-wheeler market Toyota India Delta Corp

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon