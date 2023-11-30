Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Margin gains, prudent capital allocation key for more gains in Aster DM

The company had been keen to sell the stake in the GCC business for some time now given a hypercompetitive environment, lower growth (a third of the India business) and lower margins

Aster DM
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Healthy valuations for its Gulf business led to a rally in the stock of healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare. The company recently announced the sale of its stake in its Gulf operations for $1.3 billion, which was higher than what the street was working with. The stock has gained about 14 per cent over the last couple of trading sessions. Going ahead, its ability to scale up India operations and improvement in margins are key to further gains for the stock.

The Gulf business, which comprises a chain of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, accounted for three-fourths of the consolidated revenues of Aster DM Healthcare.

The company had been keen to sell the

Also Read

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Consolidated revenue rises 17.7%

Aster DM Healthcare sells stake in Gulf business for $1.01 billion

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Adani Group, IndusInd Bank, Aster DM, RVNL, Cipla

Stocks to Watch on July 7: Dabur, Titan, SBI Card, PSBs, Cipla, Sobha, IHCL

Electronics maker services firm Dixon expects Rs 19k cr revenue this fiscal

Biocon Biologics integrates Viatris' biosimilar biz in 31 European nations

Air India passengers onboard flight face water leakage inside cabin

UltraTech to buy Kesoram Industries' cement business in all-stock deal

'Can no longer sustain': Grounded airline Go First CEO Kaushik Khona quits

Topics : Aster DM Healthcare Healthcare sector Indian healthcare

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon