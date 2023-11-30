Margin gains, prudent capital allocation key for more gains in Aster DM

Healthy valuations for its Gulf business led to a rally in the stock of healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare. The company recently announced the sale of its stake in its Gulf operations for $1.3 billion, which was higher than what the street was working with. The stock has gained about 14 per cent over the last couple of trading sessions. Going ahead, its ability to scale up India operations and improvement in margins are key to further gains for the stock.

The Gulf business, which comprises a chain of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, accounted for three-fourths of the consolidated revenues of Aster DM Healthcare.

The company had been keen to sell the