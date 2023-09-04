Maritronics India to manufacture specialised equipment for defence sector

Marine equipment and spare parts supplier Maritronics India on Monday announced its foray into specialised equipment manufacturing for the defence sector.

The company, in a statement, said it is in the process of setting up its own manufacturing facility in Chennai, which is expected to start production in the next one year.

This is a significant step towards reducing dependency on imports in the defence sector, which often get impacted owing to geopolitical uncertainties, it said.

To strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, the company has signed an initial pact with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) to jointly develop and market navigation, communication, and automation equipment for marine vessels for the domestic defence market.

"We are confident that the integrated communication and navigation systems developed by us will become a significant asset for the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard," Maritronics India Pvt Ltd Director Venkatesan N said.

The systems are expected to be manufactured locally in about a year's time, he added.

Also Read School of excellence helped students to explore artistic abilities: Atishi Punjab govt to introduce specialised force to check road accidents Parl panel suggests setting up specialised security agency for airports Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year IT companies step up GenAI investments as clients ready for paid POCs Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo aims to beat its 2018 peak sales in 2023 Sri Lanka plans to place Adani projects under 'govt-to-govt' deal DLF eyes Rs 400 cr revenue from new 92 independent floors in Gurugram Will explore acquisition possibilities at the right price: Shree Cement V-C

The company said it will be the first private company in the country to manufacture marine type-approved navigation and communication equipment like fiber optic gyroscope and integrated bridge system, which includes radars, ECDIS (Electronic Chart Displays and Information System) and conning displays for advanced navigation systems.