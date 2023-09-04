Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo aims to beat its 2018 peak sales in 2023

Volvo has decided that going forward it would only launch electric cars in India and bring one EV per year

Volvo S60

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo aims to beat its 2018 peak sales of 2,600 cars this year, riding on new electric vehicle launches in this country.

Volvo Cars India launched the C40 Recharge in India, its second EV offering after the XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge has seen good response in the last seven to nine months, said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Cars India. Speaking to Business Standard, Malhotra highlighted that the car has already garnered around 25 per cent share of the luxury EV market in the country, and also contributes around 26-27 per cent of Volvo's India sales at the moment.

Malhotra is confident of crossing the earlier peak of 2018 when the Swedish-origin carmaker had sold around 2,600 cars here. With the C40 Recharge in its kitty, it expects sales to pick up in the second half of the year. As such, the luxury EV market is growing – from a size of 500-600 cars a year back, this year the industry expects it to scale up to 2,000 cars or so.

Volvo has decided that going forward it would only launch electric cars in India and bring one EV per year. Globally, the company has a target to achieve 50 per cent of sales from EVs by 2025 and 100 per cent of sales coming from EVs by 2030.

With the XC40 Recharge, Volvo had gone for a direct-to-consumer model in India where the company holds the inventory and has a central pool of cars, and the customer can directly book a car online. Volvo would invoice the cars to the customers directly.

Malhotra clarified that the C40 Recharge would also be sold under the same model. "We will have an omni-channel model in India. Retailers are still very important for us and they are part of the customer's experiential journey, like a test drive or making the deliveries, etc," Malhotra said.

Also Read

After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Luxury carmakers lean on YOLO impact, gear up for big ride in small towns

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Audi to Merc, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

Sri Lanka plans to place Adani projects under 'govt-to-govt' deal

DLF eyes Rs 400 cr revenue from new 92 independent floors in Gurugram

Will explore acquisition possibilities at the right price: Shree Cement V-C

Flipkart to generate over 1,00,000 jobs ahead of the festive season

Torrent Pharmaceutical leads in the race to acquire its rival Cipla


He added that they have 25 retail touchpoints across India, and around 25 service touchpoints. It now aims to increase its service touchpoints in the country.
Topics : Volvo Car Volvo India Luxury carmakers Car sales Luxury car sales

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon