Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo aims to beat its 2018 peak sales in 2023

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo aims to beat its 2018 peak sales of 2,600 cars this year, riding on new electric vehicle launches in this country.

Volvo Cars India launched the C40 Recharge in India, its second EV offering after the XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge has seen good response in the last seven to nine months, said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Cars India. Speaking to Business Standard, Malhotra highlighted that the car has already garnered around 25 per cent share of the luxury EV market in the country, and also contributes around 26-27 per cent of Volvo's India sales at the moment.

Malhotra is confident of crossing the earlier peak of 2018 when the Swedish-origin carmaker had sold around 2,600 cars here. With the C40 Recharge in its kitty, it expects sales to pick up in the second half of the year. As such, the luxury EV market is growing – from a size of 500-600 cars a year back, this year the industry expects it to scale up to 2,000 cars or so.

Volvo has decided that going forward it would only launch electric cars in India and bring one EV per year. Globally, the company has a target to achieve 50 per cent of sales from EVs by 2025 and 100 per cent of sales coming from EVs by 2030.

With the XC40 Recharge, Volvo had gone for a direct-to-consumer model in India where the company holds the inventory and has a central pool of cars, and the customer can directly book a car online. Volvo would invoice the cars to the customers directly.

Malhotra clarified that the C40 Recharge would also be sold under the same model. "We will have an omni-channel model in India. Retailers are still very important for us and they are part of the customer's experiential journey, like a test drive or making the deliveries, etc," Malhotra said.

He added that they have 25 retail touchpoints across India, and around 25 service touchpoints. It now aims to increase its service touchpoints in the country.