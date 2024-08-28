MarketsMojo announces launch of MOJOMF distribution service platform

Fintech platform MarketsMojo on Wednesday announced the launch of its mutual fund investment and distribution services platform MOJOMF.

The platform will be a complete advisory solution on mutual funds with guidance on how to generate alpha on investments.

The move is aimed at attracting more investors, especially the youth, by making investment processes and advisory simple, accessible and free of charge.

"Investors will benefit from our selection of funds, curated by our advanced algorithm, which is customised to fit one's risk tolerance and investment goals.

"The ultimate goal is to deliver a balanced and precision-driven investment strategy, tailored to meet one's specific financial goals," Amit Golia, Group CEO at MarketsMojo, said.