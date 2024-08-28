Business Standard
Infosys joins Stanford affiliate programme to speed AI research initiatives

As part of this programme, Infosys will engage with Stanford HAI faculty and researchers on topics like responsible AI, optimisation of AI models for cost efficiency, and enhancing effective business

Shares of Infosys settled 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 1,939.20 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (Stanford HAI) to help accelerate AI research initiatives.
The IT major will become a part of the institute's Corporate Affiliate Program, according to a statement.
The initiative will leverage Infosys AI-offering Topaz to focus on key areas to drive innovation and accelerate enterprise AI adoption, the statement said.
As part of this programme, Infosys will engage with Stanford HAI faculty and researchers on topics like responsible AI, optimisation of AI models for cost efficiency, and enhancing the effectiveness of business process value chain through AI and ML, among others.
"Through this collaboration, Infosys will support the development of cutting-edge thought leadership and research that will help enterprises accelerate their AI journey in a responsible manner.
"By incorporating the latest AI research and proven practices into Infosys Topaz, we aim to drive innovation and deliver transformative AI solutions for our clients and industry," Infosys CTO Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar said.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

