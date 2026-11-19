As per the proposal, promoting employment, enhancing vocational skills for the youth and their participation in the Prime Minister Internship Scheme are eligible to be covered under business’ CSR projects.

This inclusion could see companies channelise a portion of their CSR funds for candidates joining them under the PM Internship Scheme.

The changes require amendments to both schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014, showed the draft orders released by the ministry for public feedback. The proposals seek to facilitate businesses to be even more socially, economically, and environmentally responsible, the ministry said in a public notice.

Companies Act mandates businesses with a net worth of at least Rs 500 crore, turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or net profit of Rs 5 crore in the immediately preceding financial year to spend at least 2 per cent of their average net profits over the three immediately preceding financial years on eligible CSR activities.

Non-profit (Section 8) companies, foreign companies with a branch or project office in India, and holding or subsidiary companies are also covered under the CSR provisions, if they independently meet one of the thresholds.

“In 2025, one in four Indians aged 15 to 29 was neither working nor in education or training, so it is welcome that the draft CSR rules explicitly recognise career counselling and participation in the Prime Minister Internship Scheme,” said Priya Naik, Founder and CEO, Samhita and Collective Good Foundation, citing Periodic Labour Force Survey annual report 2025.

The proposed revised Schedule VII broadens the existing categories of eligible activities by including mental health, telemedicine, and prevention and treatment of substance abuse under healthcare. Welfare measures for transgender persons, children, youth and persons with disabilities have also been proposed as eligible activities.

On the other hand, the draft excludes one-off events, financing of government schemes and contributions to the corpus funds of any entity from eligible activities under CSR. Notably, contributions in kind involving a company's own products or services would also not qualify, except when given for immediate relief distribution during disaster management.

“Distributing one’s own products free of cost has often worked more as brand promotion than as social responsibility. The exclusions draw a clear line between genuine impact and freebies, events or idle corpus funds,” said Amit Agarwal, Senior Partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

While the existing Schedule VII expressly mentions livelihood enhancement projects, the proposed draft does not. It, however, retains vocational skills, welfare of economically backward groups, or rural development.

Naik called for explicit support for livelihood enhancement that helps small businesses, especially those led by women, reach new customers, access affordable finance and create local jobs.

The ministry also proposed to make impact assessment of CSR projects voluntary for companies, irrespective of their CSR spending obligations. Presently, assessment is mandatory for companies with an average CSR obligation of Rs 10 crore or more, for projects of Rs 1 crore or more.

Further, international organisations, which at present can only be engaged for design, monitoring, evaluation and capacity building, would be able to act as implementing agencies if they have their global headquarters in India, once the proposals are implemented.

Other proposed inclusions are climate change, natural farming, rainwater harvesting, clean energy and e-waste management under environmental sustainability, along with contributions to the National Sports Development Fund, medical care for sportspersons, sports infrastructure and coach development programmes.

The ministry also proposed allowing implementing agencies to voluntarily surrender their registration numbers, if they have fully utilised their CSR funds and met other conditions.

The government also intends to cancel or deactivate registrations on grounds of fraud, misrepresentation, misuse of CSR funds and failure to meet eligibility conditions.