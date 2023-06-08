McDonald's joins hands with Simpl to provide 1-tap payment facility



The collaboration uses Simpl's 1-tap payment technology and allows customers to place orders without any hassles. McDonald's operates 357 restaurants in 56 Indian cities across the West and South of the country. As part of its expansion plans, McDonald's is working to add another 40-45 new outlets in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company plans to add 580-630 restaurants in the country, the press release said. Simpl has announced its partnership with MacDonald's India for its West and South region. The partnership aims to provide customers with a smooth online checkout experience while using McDelivery platforms, a press release on the subject informed.



Expressing his thoughts about the development, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's India, Arvind R P said, "At McDonald’s India, we are committed to offering our customers the best experience across touchpoints. By integrating Simpl's technology into our McDelivery platform, we are enabling millions of customers to enjoy the 1-tap checkout experience and their favourite McDonald's meals in no time. As we continue to expand and innovate, we are excited to work with Simpl who share our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.” The development has come in the wake of more and more customers placing online orders at McDonald's. The company's McDonald's App and McDelivery App have more than 24 million downloads in total and millions of registered customers across the two regions (South and West).

Founder and CEO of Simpl, Nitya Sharma said, "As an organisation committed to providing customers with a frictionless checkout experience online, we are increasingly partnering with small, medium, and large enterprise merchants to offer millions of their customers our state-of-the-art 1-tap payment experience. This assumes significance as the Checkout network plays a crucial role in onboarding new customers and increasing customers’ engagement with the platform. In this endeavour to empower merchants, we are excited to partner with McDonald’s India to offer a unique and seamless experience to their customers as they strengthen demand on their own platforms."