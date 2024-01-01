Sensex (    %)
                        
Met winter's record peak power demand of 1,631 MW: Tata Power-DDL

The company is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,800 MW this season and has made long-term power tie-ups to meet the requirement, it added

In 2022-23, the winter peak demand stood at 1,750 MW, while in 2021-22 and 2020-21, it was at 1,620 MW and 1,572 MW respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited on Monday successfully met this winter season's record peak power demand of 1,631 MW without any network constraint and power outage, the company said in a statement.
The company is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,800 MW this season and has made long-term power tie-ups to meet the requirement, it added.
"Our power-supply arrangements during the winter months include long-term agreements with power plants like Maithon Power, Jhajjhar Power, SJVNL, THDC, NTPC stations, Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations and other solar and wind tie-ups made by Tata Power-DDL," it said.
In 2022-23, the winter peak demand stood at 1,750 MW, while in 2021-22 and 2020-21, it was at 1,620 MW and 1,572 MW respectively.
Tata Power-DDL is adequately prepared for the winter season and has been working towards strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, the statement said.
Additional staffers have been deployed at key locations across the distribution network and call centre personnel have been alerted to provide faster resolution of complaints through coordination with ground staff, it added.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

