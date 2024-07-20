Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels 93 flights; systems limp back to recovery

IndiGo had to cancel 192 flights on Friday due to the outage. India's largest carrier said on its website that it has cancelled 93 services scheduled for Saturday | (Photo: Bloomberg)

India’s largest carrier IndiGo on Saturday cancelled 93 flights even as airline systems across airports limped back to recovery and resumed normal operations as of 3am on Saturday, following a day of chaos due to a massive Microsoft outage.

"Flight operations are going smoothly now. There is a backlog because of disruptions yesterday, and it is getting cleared gradually. By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved," Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are constantly monitoring the operations at our airports and also with the airlines ensuring travel readjustments and refunds are taken care of...Since 3 AM in the night, airline systems across airports have started working normally," he added.

IndiGo had to cancel 192 flights on Friday due to the outage. India's largest carrier said on its website that it has cancelled 93 services scheduled for Saturday.

Air India, on the other hand, said its systems have been working just fine but a few of its flights have been delayed due to the outage of airport systems.

“We confirm that none of Air India flights on July 19 (Friday) was cancelled on account of the worldwide outage of travel systems, though there were some delays due to the impact of the outage on airport services. Air India’s own, resilient IT infrastructure remained unaffected yesterday and continues to function as normal," its spokesperson mentioned.

Like Air India, SpiceJet said none of its flights were cancelled on Friday. "Despite the challenges posed by the global technical outage, SpiceJet remained committed to passenger convenience, operating all scheduled flights as planned today. There was not even a single flight cancellation resulting from the technical outage," it stated on Friday night.

Akasa Air also did not cancel any of its services on Friday or Saturday. "Akasa Air successfully navigated a day-long system outage due to Microsoft Azure technical issue that affected operations across the global aviation industry on July 19, 2024. While the global systems downtime of reservations, check-in and boarding systems posed an unprecedented operational challenge to our ground services team, Akasa Air is proud to confirm that all our scheduled flights today operated with minimum disruptions and nil cancellations," its spokesperson mentioned.