IT services major Wipro to hire 10,000-12,000 freshers from campuses

After six quarters of falling headcount and a delay of almost a year in onboarding freshers, IT services major Wipro said that it will be hitting the campus trail and hiring around 10,000-12,000 this fiscal year.

Wipro joins other large IT services firms, which also announced plans to visit engineering campuses to hire freshers, as utilisation hits an all-time high and demand in some businesses shows improvement. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only IT player to have announced a campus hiring target for FY25 fiscal last year.

In the case of Wipro, hiring moving in a positive direction is significant as it not only shows demand is back, but freshers who have been in a wait mode can finally start onboarding.

“After a break of a year, we have started onboarding freshers from campus. This quarter we onboarded around 3000 freshers. We will be onboarding around 10,000-12,000 people this fiscal,” said Sourabh Govil, CHRO, Wipro.

He also said that the company will complete all the backlog of offers made this fiscal year. “We also have relationships with certain institutes. So we will be going to all those campuses and also look for off-campus hiring for next year,” he added.

Govil said that the company will look at a similar number to be hired for the next fiscal year (FY26) as it wants to build its headcount base to be prepared as growth returns.

“Our utilisation has been going up every quarter. We believe this is the right time for us to look at the supply side, so that we are in a better position,” said Govil.

Wipro's utilisation for Q1 FY25 came in at 87.7 per cent. This is up from 83.7 per cent in Q1 of FY24 and 86.9 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Additionally, attrition for the firm came in at 14.1 per cent. “We will continue to hire as we see more demand coming.”

Infosys also announced yesterday that it will be hiring 15,000-20,000 freshers this year. This will be a combination of campus and off-campus hiring. Infosys, after six quarters, announced its hiring plans.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys’ larger peer by revenue, has announced a hiring target of 40,000. For the first quarter, TCS took on board 11,000 freshers.