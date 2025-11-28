Friday, November 28, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mindspace Reit acquires three premium office assets for ₹2,916 crore

Mindspace Reit acquires three premium office assets for ₹2,916 crore

The board of the manager of the Reit has approved the acquisition and also a preferential issue of units aggregating up to ₹1,820 crore

Mindspace Business Parks
premium

These acquisitions collectively represent about 0.8 million square feet (msf) of premium leasable area, valued at a gross asset value (GAV) of Rs 3,106 crore by independent valuers. (Photo: X@mindspace_parks)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mindspace Business Parks Reit, a real estate investment trust (Reit) backed by K Raheja Corp, has announced the acquisition of three office assets for Rs 2,916 crore from K Raheja Corp.
 
The board of the manager of the Reit has approved the acquisition and also a preferential issue of units aggregating up to Rs 1,820 crore.
 
These acquisitions collectively represent about 0.8 million square feet (msf) of premium leasable area, valued at a Gross Asset Value (GAV) of Rs 3,106 crore by independent valuers. The acquisition will be completed at a 6.1 per cent discount to the average of two
Topics : Company News Real Estate K Raheja Corp acquisition
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon