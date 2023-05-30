close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mining giant Glencore lends $250 million to rival Vedanta Resources

In return, VRL pledges 4.4 per cent stake in Vedanta to Glencore

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Vedanta Resources

Photo: Vedanta Resources

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Glencore International AG, one of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource companies, has lent $250 million to Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the holding company of the Vedanta group.
Set up in 1974, the Switzerland-headquartered Glencore is a mining and natural resources rival to billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group in several geographies.

In return, Vedanta Resources has encumbered 4.4 per cent in its India listed subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, VRL said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
The company said VRL and Glencore International had signed a loan agreement of $250 million on May 25. According to the agreement, VRL is required to procure certain actions on behalf of its subsidiaries, Westglobe, Richter Holding and Finsider International Company, or FICL (third-party obligors).

VRL, Westglobe, Richter and FICL are members of the promoter group of Vedanta Ltd. A charge has been created on all the issued shares of FICL by Westglobe and Richter in favour of Glencore.
Post this, certain restrictions have been placed on Westglobe and Richter to sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any shares held by them in FICL, and on FICL to sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of shares held by it in Vedanta Ltd, it said.

Also Read

Vedanta unit's ability to raise loans reduces liquidity risk for group: S&P

Considering options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal

Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Volatility in Vedanta Resources bonds rises as group plans to reduce debt

'TCS' best years ahead': Outgoing CEO Gopinathan writes to employees

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?


A share charge was executed on May 25 between Westglobe, Richter and Glencore and a pledge was created on all shares held by Westglobe and Richter in FICL.
Besides this, a non-disposal undertaking (NDU) was executed on May 25 amongst FICL, Glencore and Catalyst Trusteeship, an onshore NDU agent. FICL has provided an NDU on 4.4 per cent shares, worth Rs 4,675 crore, of Vedanta that it holds, it said.

Vedanta’s market valuation was Rs 1.06 trillion as on Tuesday. 
On May 25, Vedanta Ltd said it had pledged its entire 64.5 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc to raise funds. A day later, Vedanta Ltd informed the stock exchanges that its promoter could not create a new charge on their 68 per cent stake in the company.
Topics : Glencore Vedanta Vedanta Resources Mining

First Published: May 30 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'TCS' best years ahead': Outgoing CEO Gopinathan writes to employees

Photo: PTI
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Adani
4 min read

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

companies, investors, investments, turnover, growth
2 min read

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Nitin Paranjpe
2 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
3 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon