Tata Steel will continue to invest in Odisha, says CEO T V Narendran
Jindal, Adani, Mittal line up more projects and investments in Odisha
Weighing options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal

"But it has to have world-class capacity, and cannot be a small plant. We have a capacity of about 3 million tonnes (mt)... we are contemplating. We have to take it to 15-20 mt"

Electrosteel Steels | Anil Agarwal | Vedanta

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

Anil Agarwal
Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal

Metals and mining giant Vedanta entered the steel sector in 2018 with the acquisition of Electrosteel Steels, one of the early cases to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In a conversation, on the sidelines of Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar, Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt, that he wants Electrosteel’s capacity to increase to 15-20 mt from 3 mt at present. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:06 IST

