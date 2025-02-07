Business Standard

Motherson partners with Japan's Sanko for sustainable packaging solutions

The joint venture (JV) will contribute to greater efficiencies in material handling with cost reduction in overall logistics spending

Samvardhana Motherson

This partnership with Sanko is a strategic, synergistic diversification for the group, Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Auto components major Motherson on Friday said it has entered into a joint venture with Japan's Sanko, a player in material handling sector to provide sustainable packaging solutions in India and Europe.

The joint venture (JV) will contribute to greater efficiencies in material handling with cost reduction in overall logistics spending, Motherson said in a statement.

This partnership with Sanko is a strategic, synergistic diversification for the group, Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

"We believe that reimagining packaging as an engineered solution versus a simple commodity can bring immense logistics, cost, and value efficiencies to supply chains," he said.

 

More importantly, Sehgal said, "We see this collaboration as another way to support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals."  Sanko President Toshihiko Goto said, "We believe we can contribute more to Motherson's and our valuable customers by combining Motherson's strong global presence and our long experience and rich expertise in the sustainable packaging solution business."  The joint venture aims to provide innovative, sustainable solutions for both automotive and non-automotive industries by combining Sanko's engineering expertise and decades of innovation with Motherson's extensive presence across India and Europe, the statement said.

Sanko, founded in 1951, is Japan's number one manufacturer of plastic material handling products and a leading company in sustainable packaging solution business. It serves its customers across a diverse range of industries, it added.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

