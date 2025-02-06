Zomato board approves name change to Eternal Ltd, unveils new logo

Food aggregator Zomato has officially changed its corporate name to Eternal Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. It stated that the board of directors has approved a resolution to rename the parent company.
"We would like to hereby inform that the board of directors of the company, vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, has approved the change in the name of the company from ‘Zomato Limited’ to ‘Eternal Limited’," the company wrote.
In a letter to shareholders, the company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Deepinder Goyal, urged shareholders for their support. "Our board has approved this change today, and I request our shareholders to also support this change," he wrote.
Following approval, the company's corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and the stock ticker will also change from 'Zomato' to 'Eternal,' he added. However, the Zomato app will retain its name.
Eternal will comprise the company's four major businesses, including food delivery platform Zomato, quick commerce arm Blinkit, going-out business District, and business-to-business supplies vertical Hyperpure.
The development comes over two years after the company began using the new name internally. "When we acquired Blinkit, we started using ‘Eternal’ (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal wrote.
As per Q3 FY25 data, Zomato’s revenue from operations rose 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,405 crore in Q3, up from Rs 3,288 crore a year ago. Its quick commerce arm Blinkit witnessed its revenue increase 21 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,399 crore from Rs 1,156 crore a quarter ago. The platform’s gross order value for the quarter increased 27 per cent to Rs 7,798 crore, compared to Rs 6,132 crore a quarter ago.
"Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox," said Goyal.
He further added: "True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality—because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end."