Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit up 4% to Rs 531 cr

Total revenues jumped 30 per cent to Rs 1,416 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,087 crore in the year-ago period

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Revenues stood at Rs 1,019 crore in the quarter under review, a surge of 41 per cent year-on-year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 531.2 crore for the September quarter.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 509.3 crore in the year-ago period, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a regulatory disclosure to the stock exchanges.
Total revenues jumped 30 per cent to Rs 1,416 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,087 crore in the year-ago period.
"We have delivered a robust performance in the second quarter. Our capital market business has demonstrated remarkable performance, reporting an all-time high quarterly profit and strengthening our retail market share position in the cash and F&O segment to 7.1 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively," the company's MD and CEO Motilal Oswal said.
Capital market business -- comprising retail broking and distribution -- institutional equities, and investment banking, registered a PAT of Rs 180 crore in the July-September period, registering a growth of 33 per cent year-on-year.
Revenues stood at Rs 1,019 crore in the quarter under review, a surge of 41 per cent year-on-year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

