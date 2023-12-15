Muted demand, cautious outlook dampens Page Industires' turnaround hopes

The delay in demand recovery, changes in inventory system, slew of senior management exits, and competition headwinds have led to uncertainty and impacted the earnings outlook of Page Industries.

After witnessing muted sales in the September quarter and more downgrades, the stock, which is down 11 per cent from its highs three months ago, could remain under pressure in the near term.

The company posted an 8 per cent decline in revenues both over the year-ago quarter as well as on a sequential basis in the September quarter.

Volumes were lower by 8.8 per cent in the quarter.

The company