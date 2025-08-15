Friday, August 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muthoot Finance to inject ₹200 crore into home loan arm for growth

Muthoot Finance to inject ₹200 crore into home loan arm for growth

Muthoot Finance plans to invest Rs 200 crore in its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin, for growth, as the home loan arm's assets under management rise 41% in Q1 FY26

Currently, the assets under management (AUM) of the home loan arm stand at Rs 3,096 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2,199 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 41 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Gold loan firm Muthoot Finance plans to infuse Rs 200 crore into its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin, for growth, said George Alexander Muthoot, MD and CEO of Muthoot Finance, in a telephonic interaction with Business Standard. 
Currently, the assets under management (AUM) of the home loan arm stand at Rs 3,096 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2,199 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 41 per cent. 
Muthoot also said that Belstar – the microfinance arm – will be diversified, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the qualifying assets criteria for microfinance institutions to
