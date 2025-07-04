Friday, July 04, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Myntra bets on video content to tap into India's $300 bn influencer economy

Myntra bets on video content to tap into India's $300 bn influencer economy

Walmart-owned Myntra launches Glamstream, a video-led platform featuring 100+ celebrities, aiming to double creator-led revenue within two years and tap into India's $300bn influencer-driven economy

Myntra office in Bengaluru
premium

Myntra draws more than 70 million monthly active users and features a catalogue of over 3.9 million styles across 9,700 domestic and international brands.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Walmart Inc.-owned fashion retailer Myntra is enhancing its platform to capture more of India’s booming influencer economy, targeting a slice of the estimated $300 billion in annual influencer-driven consumer spending across the country, according to top company executives.
 
The fashion retailer is launching Glamstream, a video-led content platform featuring over 100 celebrities, including Badshah, Vijay Deverakonda, and Tabu. Myntra is betting that entertainment-integrated shopping will drive its ambitious goal of doubling creator-led revenue within two years.
 
The move aims to differentiate Myntra in India’s crowded fashion e-commerce market, as rivals such as Nykaa and Amazon Fashion also actively bet on
Topics : Myntra shopping Fashion e-commerce market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon