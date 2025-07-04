Myntra bets on video content to tap into India's $300 bn influencer economy

Walmart Inc.-owned fashion retailer Myntra is enhancing its platform to capture more of India’s booming influencer economy, targeting a slice of the estimated $300 billion in annual influencer-driven consumer spending across the country, according to top company executives.

The fashion retailer is launching Glamstream, a video-led content platform featuring over 100 celebrities, including Badshah, Vijay Deverakonda, and Tabu. Myntra is betting that entertainment-integrated shopping will drive its ambitious goal of doubling creator-led revenue within two years.

The move aims to differentiate Myntra in India’s crowded fashion e-commerce market, as rivals such as Nykaa and Amazon Fashion also actively bet on