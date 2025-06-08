Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha

India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha

After launching in Singapore, Myntra Global sees rising engagement, strong order values and repeat customers while focusing on the Indian diaspora and Gen Z users

Nandita Sinha, Myntra

Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India continues to be a strategic market for both global and domestic brands, said Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha. She made the remarks after attending the NRF 25 retail event held in Singapore from 3 to 6 June.
 
Following the e-commerce major’s launch in Singapore on 19 May, Myntra Global has reported growing user engagement, a healthy average order value and a notable share of returning customers.

Singapore launch

“With the launch of Myntra Global in Singapore, we’re also laying the foundation for our global foray, with a long-term aspiration to serve the Indian diaspora beyond India,” Sinha said.
 
The company in May said that it aims to assess consumer preferences, selection patterns and brand traction before planning wider expansion. Initial targets include reaching 12–15 per cent of the Indian consumer base in Singapore.
 
 
The Walmart-owned company is currently targeting the 650,000 Indians living in Singapore. Sinha noted that the company’s India-based platform had already recorded around 30,000 users from Singapore prior to the launch.

Also Read

Myntra

Myntra adds 20,000 jobs for EORS, expands workforce across India

PremiumMyntra office in Bengaluru

Myntra raises ₹1,062 cr from parent firm in fresh capital infusion

Myntra

Myntra taps Google Cloud's AI to elevate home decor shopping journey

Myntra

Myntra launches Myntra Global in Singapore, targets Indian diaspora

Myntra

Myntra goes global with Singapore launch, targets Indian diaspora

 
“We’re tapping into opportunities around festivals, weddings and occasions with our brand portfolio, spanning Indian fashion and home décor,” Sinha had said in May. “For now, our focus is on learning, getting product–market fit right and then expanding.” 
 
“At less than 15 per cent, e-fashion in India is still significantly underpenetrated compared to global benchmarks, presenting a tremendous opportunity,” she said.
 
Sinha added, “The new-age insurgent brands are tailoring their value proposition,” while highlighting the Indian market’s rising importance.

Customer segment

A key focus for Myntra is the Gen Z customer segment, which interacts with fashion differently and expects a customised shopping experience.
 
“The aspirational Indian shopper is trading up across beauty, accessories and occasion-wear, and Myntra, as one of India’s leading e-lifestyle destinations, is well poised to cater to the aspirational and evolving customer needs,” Sinha said.
 
She also said, “We want to further reinforce our position as India’s most loved lifestyle destination, making the best of trendy fashion, beauty and lifestyle accessible to 100 million-plus customers in the country.” 
 

More From This Section

Startups, Indian startups

Mohandas Pai flags lack of domestic capital for startups, calls for reform

PremiumRohit Taneja, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Decentro

Fintech firm Decentro initiates reverse-flip process from Singapore

Jonty Rhodes with UpUrFit Co-Founders Munish Vig and Vikram Gunjal

Cricket icon Jonty Rhodes backs Indian sports and fitness brand UpUrFit

PremiumSiddharth Dungarwal, founder and CEO, Snitch

Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Zepto

Maharashtra FDA revokes Zepto's food biz licence in Dharavi, Mumbai

Topics : Myntra Walmart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon