Nasscom appoints Cognizant chairman, MD Rajesh Nambiar as new chairperson

Nambiar has previously served as the Vice Chairperson of Nasscom and will succeed Anant Maheshwari, Former President, of Microsoft India as its new chairperson

Rajesh Nambiar

Rajesh Nambiar, Nasscom's new chairperson

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Technology industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, as its chairperson.

Nasscom is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in India and consists of over 3,000 member companies. Its members include various industry stakeholders, ranging from startups to multinational firms and from products to services, global capability centers to engineering companies.

Nambiar has previously served as the vice-chairperson of Nasscom and will succeed Anant Maheshwari, former president of Microsoft India as its new chairperson. Maheshwari has been the chairperson since April this year.

Also Read: Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom said “We are living in an exciting era of digital revolution where technology has the potential to transform business, countries and societies in a manner previously unimaginable. I am excited to continue working with Rajesh in achieving a shared vision of India’s Techade. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Anant for his valuable contributions to the council and the broader tech ecosystem.”

“The technology-led transformation in this techade offers a lifetime chance to rethink, reengineer and reimagine technology for global impact. As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalization, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone. I am honored and humbled to support the nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India’s leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world,” said Rajesh Nambiar, Chairperson, Nasscom.

Also Read: Reliance Jio seeks up to $2 billion in offshore loans to fund 5G plan

Topics : Nasscom Cognizant Microsoft India Management Companies

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

