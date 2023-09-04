Nasscom appoints Cognizant chairman, MD Rajesh Nambiar as new chairperson

Nasscom is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in India and consists of over 3,000 member companies. Its members include various industry stakeholders, ranging from startups to multinational firms and from products to services, global capability centers to engineering companies.





Nambiar has previously served as the vice-chairperson of Nasscom and will succeed Anant Maheshwari, former president of Microsoft India as its new chairperson. Maheshwari has been the chairperson since April this year.

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom said "We are living in an exciting era of digital revolution where technology has the potential to transform business, countries and societies in a manner previously unimaginable. I am excited to continue working with Rajesh in achieving a shared vision of India's Techade. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Anant for his valuable contributions to the council and the broader tech ecosystem."





"The technology-led transformation in this techade offers a lifetime chance to rethink, reengineer and reimagine technology for global impact. As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalization, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone. I am honored and humbled to support the nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India's leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world," said Rajesh Nambiar, Chairperson, Nasscom.