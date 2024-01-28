Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Navigating the profit turn: Bajaj leaves TVS Motor in the rearview

Pune-based 2W maker outrides TVS Motor with sharper margin gears

2-wheeler, two wheelers, bikes, motorcycles, motorbike, bajaj, automobile
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 9:08 PM IST
There is not much to fault in the October-December quarter results of the country’s two largest listed two-wheeler exporters — Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. While the operational performance for both was strong, the latter missed estimates of some brokerages by a small margin. Although export recovery will be a key monitorable for both companies, Bajaj Auto’s margin performance despite the inferior product mix has been a talking point.

Analysts at Elara Securities, led by Jay Kale, state, “Bajaj Auto’s margin resilience has been impressive despite an adverse mix (three-wheeler volume contribution down 300 basis points, or bps, sequentially).

Also Read

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Lava, Qubo lead in customer ratings among Indian brands, says Techarc

IRB Infra Trust wins Rs 1,720 cr arbitration award for highway project

Large shareholders to seek Zee Ent board views on future action plan

Jubilant Pharma to sell stake in Sofie Biosciences for $139.43 million

Macrotech Developers to launch 11 projects with Rs 6K cr revenue potential

Topics : TVS Motor two wheeler sales Bajaj Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon