Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nayara exports first fuel cargo after EU sanctions, tanker heads to Oman

Nayara exports first fuel cargo after EU sanctions, tanker heads to Oman

A second vessel, the Sard, is currently at the western Indian port of Vadinar used by Nayara, set to lift about 43,000 tons of diesel

Nayara

Nayara has been forced to reduce crude runs at its 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Vadinar due to difficulties in obtaining ships. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has exported its first gasoline cargo since the privately-owned company was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18, according to four shipping sources and LSEG data.

The tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons (363,350 barrels) of gasoline, sailed on Monday, according to the sources and LSEG shipping data.

The vessel, sanctioned by Britain in June, is headed to Sohar, Oman, shipping data showed, although buyer details could not be verified. Mumbai-based Nayara Energy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A second vessel, the Sard, is currently at the western Indian port of Vadinar used by Nayara, set to lift about 43,000 tons of diesel, according to two sources and LSEG shipping data.

 

Nayara has been forced to reduce crude runs at its 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Vadinar due to difficulties in obtaining ships and selling fuel from the port in the wake of the sanctions, Reuters has reported.

Nayara, which runs 6,600 fuel stations in India, has approached state fuel retailers for domestic sale of products, industry sources have said.

It recently used tanker Leruo to move about 43,000 tons of diesel to Mundra port in western India, data from traders and Kpler shiptracking showed. The Leruo and Sard have been sanctioned by the EU since July and May respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KV Kamath, BFSI

Leveraging tech can make JFS premier financial services entity: Kamath

SAP Labs

SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

CCI approves Dalmia's proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla leases retail space in Gurgaon for its second showroom in India

Titan

Titan mulls shifting some production to Gulf to dodge US tariff hike

Topics : Nayara Energy India oil import gasoline European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon