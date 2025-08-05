Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla leases retail space in Gurgaon for its second showroom in India

Tesla has leased 33,475 sq ft in Orchid Business Park, Gurgaon, for Rs 40.17 lakh a month for a service, delivery and retail centre; its Mumbai BKC showroom opened in July

In June, Tesla leased a 24,565-square-foot warehousing facility in Mumbai’s Kurla West for five years as a vehicle service centre/garage (without activities of bodybuilding and spray painting). | Image: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Tesla India Motor & Energy, the Indian entity of the US-based autonomous electric carmaker, has leased retail space in Gurgaon for its second showroom in India at a monthly rent of Rs 40.17 lakh. Rents will escalate by 4.75 per cent per annum.
 
According to property registration details provided by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the US-based firm has leased the space for nine years.
 
The space is located on the ground floor of Orchid Business Park at Sohna Road and has a chargeable area of 33,475 square feet. This means that Tesla will be paying a rent of Rs 120 per square foot per month. The total super built-up area of the space is 50,914 square feet.
 
 
Tesla will be using the space as a service centre, delivery centre, and retail store. It has paid a security deposit of Rs 2.41 crore. The space has a lock-in period covering the first three years of the lease tenure.
 
The transaction was registered on 28 July 2025 with the relevant administrative authorities, while the lease commenced on 15 July 2025. Tesla will get 51 parking spaces along with the premises. 

Earlier, in March, the company leased a showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), India’s costliest commercial hub, for a starting monthly rent of Rs 35.26 lakh — or Rs 888 per square foot per month — for five years.
 
The company opened its Mumbai showroom on 15 July while introducing the Model Y in India, with prices starting from Rs 60 lakh.
 
In June, Tesla leased a 24,565-square-foot warehousing facility in Mumbai’s Kurla West for five years as a vehicle service centre/garage (without activities of bodybuilding and spray painting). The company leased the facility at a starting monthly rent of over Rs 37.53 lakh (Rs 153 per square foot per month).
 
Tesla’s registered office is at Tablespace, Panchshil Business Park, in Pune. It has also leased a co-working office space near BKC in Mumbai.
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

