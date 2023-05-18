close

No new PSU stake sales in FY24; disinvestment could resume after 2024 polls

The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for 2023-24

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
The Union government was unlikely to undertake any new public-sector undertaking (PSU) disinvestment — including privatisation of public-sector banks — in 2023-24, said a senior official in the know. Any such stake sale might take place only after the general elections next year.
“There is little chance of a new stake-sale transaction before the general elections. The priority will be to speed up the ongoing deals, including those to sell stakes in IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation, and Container Corporation of India (Concor),” the official said. “Even the proposed privatisation of two public-sector banks and a general insurance firm has been postponed.”
According to sources, it was felt that this might not be an opportune time to privatise big state-run enterprises, as 2023-24 is the last financial year before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May next year. Besides, global uncertainties could also not b
First Published: May 18 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

