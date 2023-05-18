No new PSU stake sales in FY24; disinvestment could resume after 2024 polls

According to sources, it was felt that this might not be an opportune time to privatise big state-run enterprises, as 2023-24 is the last financial year before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May next year. Besides, global uncertainties could also not b

“There is little chance of a new stake-sale transaction before the general elections. The priority will be to speed up the ongoing deals, including those to sell stakes in IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation, and Container Corporation of India (Concor),” the official said. “Even the proposed privatisation of two public-sector banks and a general insurance firm has been postponed.”